US Envoy Says Trump Seeks Peace with Iran, Not Destruction of its People

US envoy Steve Witkoff said a 15-point proposal has been presented to Iran, stressing Trump seeks peace, not destruction, as Washington awaits Tehran’s response this week.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A fresh diplomatic signal emerged from Washington’s negotiating team, as US envoy Steve Witkoff emphasized that President Donald Trump is pursuing peace with Iran, not the destruction of its people, while unveiling details of a comprehensive proposal aimed at ending the conflict.

On Friday, during his participation in the “FII Priority” forum, Witkoff, the US envoy for negotiations, confirmed that a 15-point proposal has been placed on the table and that Iran has had sufficient time to review it.

“We are awaiting their official response. This agreement resolves all issues,” he said.

According to Witkoff, the proposed deal addresses Iran’s uranium enrichment program and requires Tehran to relinquish nearly 10,000 kilograms of enriched nuclear material that has been stockpiled. He added that a strict monitoring system constitutes part of Washington’s red lines and is non-negotiable.

Delivering a direct message to Iran, Witkoff stated: “We are not seeking the dismantling or destruction of the Iranian people; rather, we want to restore stability to the region.”

On developments in the field, he pointed to the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a positive indicator of improving conditions.

Witkoff reaffirmed that Trump is seriously committed to reaching a peace agreement, noting that a series of important meetings between the two sides is expected to take place during the week. He also defined what he considers real negotiations, stating: “My definition of negotiation is that we sit here together and do not leave until it is done.”