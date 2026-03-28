French police foil attempted bomb attack outside US bank in Paris

Suspect arrested in early morning intervention; counter-terrorism authorities lead investigation

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — French police stopped an apparent bomb attack outside a Bank of America building in Paris early Saturday, arresting a man, moments before he was about to detonate a homemade explosive device, officials and sources close to the case told AFP.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) in the chic 8th arrondissement, just a few streets from the Champs-Élysées.

Authorities said the suspect had placed a device made of five liters (1.3 gallons) of liquid, believed to be fuel, coupled with an ignition system containing 650 grams (23 ounces) of explosive powder.

The entire device was removed and sent to the Paris police forensics lab for a full analysis.

France’s counter-terrorism prosecutor’s office confirmed it had immediately taken over the investigation, placing the suspect in police custody. Prosecutors said the probe covers “attempted damage by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist undertaking” and a “terrorist criminal conspiracy.”

Both the Paris judicial police and France’s domestic intelligence service, the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), are involved in the investigation, officials added.

France’s Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, praised the swift action by police on X, noting that it came amid heightened domestic vigilance across Europe due to the ongoing war in the Middle East.

“Vigilance remains more than ever at a high level,” he said.

The arrest marks the latest in a series of preventive operations in France, reflecting authorities’ continued focus on counter-terrorism and public safety in high-profile urban areas.

French security authorities have not said whether the attempted attack is connected to the wider conflict involving the United States and Iran, nor have they suggested that the suspect was sent or directed by any foreign government, including Iran.

At this stage, investigators are focused on determining the individual’s motives and any potential links to extremist networks as part of the counter‑terrorism inquiry.