Leyla Zana Condemns Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s Residence in Duhok

Leyla Zana condemned the attack on Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Duhok, expressing solidarity and support for the Kurdistan Region and its people.

40 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A message of condemnation and solidarity was voiced by a prominent Kurdish political figure following the attack on the residence of the Kurdistan Region’s president in Duhok.

On Saturday, Leyla Zana, Kurdish politician, national figure, and former member of the Turkish parliament, issued a statement on her official account on the social media platform X regarding the attack targeting the residence of Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok.

“I strongly condemn the attack carried out on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, in Duhok,” she wrote.

Zana reaffirmed her full solidarity and support for the president of the Kurdistan Region and its people, adding: “In these circumstances, our hearts are with them, and we pray that God protects our people and our nation.”