Abbas Araghchi Condemns Drone Attack on Kurdistan Region President’s Residence, Calls It “Terrorist Act”

Iranian Foreign Minister warns of efforts to destabilize regional relations

24 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday condemned the drone attack targeting the residence of the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, describing the incident as a “terrorist act” and warning of broader efforts to destabilize the region.

In a statement, the Iranian foreign minister strongly denounced the strike on Barzani’s home in Duhok and expressed his wishes for the president’s health and safety.

Araghchi also suggested that the attack could be linked to operations by the United States and Israel, alleging that such actions aim to undermine relations and create tensions between countries in the region.

He reiterated that Iran rejects any attacks that threaten stability or target national figures in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, describing such incidents as part of broader attempts to destabilize the Middle East.

The statement comes amid heightened regional tensions and a series of drone and missile attacks that have raised concerns over security and the risk of further escalation across the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

The attack on the residence of President Nechirvan Barzani has drawn notable regional and international reactions, including a phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and President Barzani, during which Macron strongly condemned the strike as unacceptable and expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan Region.

Macron also conveyed condolences over the recent killing of Peshmerga fighters and reaffirmed France’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding sovereignty and preventing further regional escalation.

A further diplomatic reaction came from Turkey, as its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, held a phone call with Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday evening. During the conversation, Fidan strongly condemned the drone strike on Barzani’s residence in Duhok and reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to supporting the security and stability of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

President Barzani expressed his gratitude for Turkey’s position, and both leaders emphasized the need for continued coordination and cooperation to safeguard regional stability amid escalating tensions.