CENTCOM Says Over 11,000 Targets Struck in Iran Since Launch of ‘Operation Epic Fury’

CENTCOM said over 11,000 targets in Iran have been struck since Feb. 28 under “Operation Epic Fury,” with thousands of sorties and extensive air, sea, and land assets deployed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sweeping military campaign against Iran has intensified, as US Central Command on Saturday disclosed the scale of its ongoing operations, citing thousands of strikes and a broad array of deployed forces.

According to a statement published on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that since the start of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, at 1:15 a.m., under the direction of the President of the United States, its forces have struck more than 11,000 targets inside Iran as part of “Operation Epic Fury.”

The statement noted that the operation is aimed at dismantling what it described as the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations considered an imminent threat.

CENTCOM reported that more than 11,000 combat flights have been conducted, while over 150 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed.

The command outlined the types of targets hit during the operation, including command and control centers, IRGC headquarters buildings, intelligence sites, integrated air defense systems, ballistic missile sites, naval ships and submarines, anti-ship missile locations, and military communication capabilities. It also cited strikes on missile and drone manufacturing facilities, weapons production and storage bunkers, surface-to-air missile facilities, and broader military support infrastructure.

In detailing the assets employed, CENTCOM listed a wide range of air, sea, and land capabilities. These include strategic bombers such as B-1, B-2, and B-52 aircraft, alongside fighter jets including F-18, F-22, F-35, F-16, A-10, and F-15. Electronic warfare and reconnaissance platforms such as EA-18G, EC-130H, U-2, RC-135, and E-11A were also used, as well as cargo and refueling aircraft including C-17, C-130J, KC-135, KC-46, and KC-130.

Helicopters such as AH-64 Apache and MH-60 Sea Hawk, V-22 Osprey aircraft, E-2D early warning systems, and MQ-9 surveillance and attack drones were also part of the operation.

At sea, the deployment included nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, guided-missile destroyers, refueling and supply ships, and amphibious assault and transport vessels.

On land, systems such as Patriot interceptor missiles, THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems, M-142 high mobility artillery rocket systems, and counter-drone systems were utilized.