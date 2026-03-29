Rockets and Launch Platforms Seized in Kirkuk

Iraqi forces seized rockets and launchers in Kirkuk’s Pirde district, preventing a planned attack, according to Soran Kamaran, with authorities saying the weapons were operational and ready for use.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Several rockets and missile launch platforms were seized Sunday in Kirkuk province, Iraqi security forces said, preventing their use against intended targets.

The operation took place in the "1st of Hozayran" neighborhood of Pirde (Altun Kupri) district, according to Soran Kamaran, Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Kirkuk. Iraqi Army Intelligence, working alongside local police, carried out the seizures, officials said.

The intercepted ordnance, authorities reported, was fully operational and prepared for launch. Security personnel did not provide details on the specific group or individuals responsible for the weapons cache.

The operation comes amid heightened security concerns across the Kurdistan Region.

On Saturday, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw highlighted the scale of recent attacks targeting the capital, reporting that more than 300 incidents occurred over the past month, resulting in ten fatalities—including six Peshmerga fighters, three local civilians, and one French national—and injuries to nearly 50 others. Khoshnaw stated that most attacks were carried out by armed groups operating inside Iraq, some allegedly receiving federal salaries.

The governor described Iranian-linked attacks as “a major injustice and oppression,” emphasizing the death of Peshmerga personnel who were not involved in regional conflicts.

He reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region’s longstanding role as a secure neighbor and safe haven, hosting approximately 344,000 displaced persons and refugees from central and southern Iraq.

The seizure in Kirkuk marks the latest effort by regional and federal forces to intercept military-grade ordnance before deployment against civilian or military targets.