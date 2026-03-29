Iran Threatens to Target USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier Amid Rising Tensions

Tehran warns of retaliation over destroyed warship as regional risks escalate

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s navy chief, Shahram Irani, on Sunday issued a direct warning to the United States, stating that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier would be targeted if it enters Iranian strike range.

Speaking to state television, Irani said Iran would retaliate for the destruction of the Dena warship, an Iranian frigate reportedly sunk by U.S. forces on March 4.

“As soon as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group comes within firing range, we will avenge the blood of the martyrs of the Dena warship by launching various types of sea-to-sea missiles,” he said.

The remarks mark a sharp escalation in rhetoric between Tehran and Washington, underscoring the heightened risk of direct military confrontation in regional waters.

Iran has repeatedly emphasized its naval capabilities in the Gulf and surrounding seas, particularly its arsenal of anti-ship missiles designed to target large naval assets.

The threat comes amid ongoing war between the US and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, raising concerns among regional observers about the potential for further escalation that could disrupt maritime security and stability in key shipping lanes.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the Pentagon is preparing for weeks of potential ground operations in Iran, including possible raids on Kharg Island and coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz.

The report noted that Donald Trump has not yet approved any such deployment. Officials cited in the report indicated that the plans fall short of a full-scale invasion, instead focusing on targeted operations by special forces and conventional infantry units aimed at strategic sites.

Meanwhile, Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused Washington of duplicity, alleging that the United States is pursuing military escalation while publicly advocating for diplomacy.

“The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue while secretly planning a ground attack,” Ghalibaf said in a statement carried by the official Islamic Republic News Agency, reinforcing Tehran’s narrative of mistrust amid ongoing tensions.