Qatari Al Araby TV Condemns Strike on Tehran Office Building Amid Intensifying Air Campaign

Network says attack on civilian site endangers journalists and violates international law

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Doha-based broadcaster Al Araby TV on Sunday condemned a strike targeting the building that houses its Tehran office, as Israel and the United States continued an intensified aerial campaign against Iran.

In a statement to Agence France-Presse, the network denounced the incident as an attack on a civilian commercial facility, warning of the dangers posed to media personnel.

“Al Araby TV condemns this attack on a civilian commercial building and affirms that endangering journalists or considering them targets runs counter to international law,” the statement said.

The broadcaster added that, according to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, at least 10 people were injured in the strike, which took place on Sunday morning.

Further details reported by Al Araby TV indicated that an Israeli missile directly struck the building housing its Tehran office, causing extensive structural damage and forcing the suspension of live broadcasting.

In a post published on X, the channel said the strike led to significant destruction inside the premises. Footage from within the office showed shattered glass, broken windows, and debris scattered across workspaces, while images from outside revealed surrounding streets littered with rubble and nearby buildings also sustaining damage.

The network noted that it remains unclear what specific target was intended in the area, as its office is located in a residential neighborhood in northeastern Tehran.

Hazem Kallas, the channel’s bureau chief in the city, said he had been delivering a report on the war when the missile struck. In a video shared online, Kallas showed the four-storey building with its facade heavily damaged, particularly on the lower floors.

He added that the structure housed multiple civilian facilities, including a physiotherapy center, beauty salon, dental clinic, and a café, underscoring the mixed residential and commercial nature of the area.

The strike comes amid a broader conflict that erupted on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Iran, triggering a war that has since expanded across the region.

Earlier in the conflict, on March 2, RT reported that its office in northern Tehran was also damaged in an Israeli strike, highlighting the increasing risks faced by media organizations operating in the Iranian capital.

The incident also unfolded against the backdrop of a long-standing and deeply strained relationship between Qatar and Israel, characterized by persistent mistrust, political tensions, and recurring exchanges of accusations.

While Doha has often positioned itself as a mediator in regional conflicts—particularly in relation to Hamas—Israeli officials have repeatedly criticized Qatar’s ties to the group.

Tensions escalated further since last September following an Israeli strike targeting a meeting of Hamas leaders in Doha, underscoring the fragile and adversarial nature of relations between the two sides and adding another layer of complexity to an already volatile regional landscape.