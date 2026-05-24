PM Barzani, Basra Governor Discuss Expanding Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation and strengthen coordination between Basra Governorate and the provinces of the Kurdistan Region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met in Baghdad with Basra Governor Asaad Al-Eidani, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation and strengthen coordination between Basra Governorate and the provinces of the Kurdistan Region.

The talks focused on enhancing collaboration across various sectors, with an emphasis on improving joint efforts and mutual interests between the two sides.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Baghdad for a crucial two-day official visit, leading a high-level government delegation. This marks his first official trip to Baghdad since the formation of Iraq's new federal government led by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The diplomatic mission, a goodwill initiative, aims to secure a comprehensive constitutional resolution to long-standing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad.