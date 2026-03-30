Iraqi Military Aircraft Destroyed in Missile Attack on Baghdad Airbase

The Iraqi Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of an Antonov-132 aircraft following a 122mm Grad missile attack on a Baghdad military airbase early Monday morning.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An Iraqi Air Force Antonov-132 aircraft was completely destroyed early Monday morning after multiple 122mm Grad missiles struck a military installation in Baghdad, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The attack targeted the Martyr Mohammad Ala Airbase at 1:55 a.m., with the projectiles launched from the outskirts of the capital, the ministry stated in a formal communiqué. While the Antonov-132 transport aircraft was destroyed in the bombardment, defense officials confirmed that the incident resulted in no human casualties.

Following the strike, relevant security authorities initiated investigative procedures to assess the full extent of the structural damage and to identify the launch sites used for the missile fire. In its public announcement, the Ministry of Defense characterized the bombardment as a "cowardly criminal act" explicitly aimed at the nation's military facilities and defense infrastructure.

Defense officials described the targeting of military weapons, equipment, and aircraft as a subversive effort designed to destabilize national security. Emphasizing the role of the armed forces as guardians of the homeland, the ministry vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable.

"The Ministry will not hesitate to pursue those who infringe upon Iraq's security and sovereignty," the communiqué stated. Officials added that the material loss would not affect operational capabilities, noting that their response "will be firm" and conducted strictly within the framework of the law to ensure the country's stability.