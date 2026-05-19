CENTCOM Chief Says Operation Epic Fury Destroyed 90% of Iran’s Defense Industrial Base

Cooper also stated that recent U.S. military action “derailed Iran’s strategy that was 47 years in the making,” describing the operations as a major setback for Tehran’s regional ambitions.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper told lawmakers that Operation Epic Fury had severely crippled Iran’s military capabilities, destroying most of its defense industrial infrastructure and setting back Tehran’s missile and drone programs for years.

“Operation Epic Fury significantly degraded Iran’s ballistic missiles and drones, while destroying 90% of their defense industrial base, ensuring that Iran cannot reconstitute for years,” Cooper said during a House posture hearing in Washington.

Cooper also stated that recent U.S. military action “derailed Iran’s strategy that was 47 years in the making,” describing the operations as a major setback for Tehran’s regional ambitions.

Addressing concerns about civilian casualties during U.S. operations, Cooper stressed that American forces remain committed to international law and the protection of civilians.

“We are committed to the Law of Armed Conflict. The United States does not target civilians,” he said. “We take all civilian casualty reports seriously. This is now part of our culture.”

The remarks come amid heightened tensions across the Middle East and ongoing military and diplomatic confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and regional allies.

Operation Epic Fury was the United States' military code name for its joint air and naval campaign alongside Israel against Iran, lasting from February 28, until a ceasefire on May 5. Launched under the direct orders of President Donald Trump, the initial wave targeted high-level Iranian leadership, successfully assassinating Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, while parallel strikes aimed to dismantle Iran's defensive capabilities. According to CENTCOM and the U.S. Department of War, the primary objectives were to obliterate Iran's ballistic missile stockpiles, eliminate its naval forces, and irreversibly crush its defense industrial base. The major combat phase concluded in approximately 38 days.