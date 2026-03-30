Al-Sadr Calls for Nationwide Protests in Iraq Over U.S., Israeli Strikes on Iran

“I call on the people of Iraq, with all their components and affiliations, to take to the streets next Saturday in all provinces of our beloved Iraq to denounce the hostile aggressions of Israel and the United States and to demand peace across the entire region,” he said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist Movement, has called for nationwide protests across Iraq in response to recent joint U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, urging demonstrators to maintain peaceful and orderly conduct.

In a handwritten statement released on Monday, al-Sadr invited Iraqis from all backgrounds and affiliations to take part in demonstrations scheduled for next Saturday in all provinces.

“I call on the people of Iraq, with all their components and affiliations, to take to the streets next Saturday in all provinces of our beloved Iraq to denounce the hostile aggressions of Israel and the United States and to demand peace across the entire region,” he said.

Al-Sadr stressed that the protests should be unified and peaceful, calling on participants to raise coordinated slogans and display only the Iraqi flag. He also specified that demonstrations would begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until sunset to ensure the safety of participants returning home.

He further urged Iraqi security forces and relevant authorities to take necessary measures to facilitate and secure the demonstrations.

The call for protests comes amid heightened regional tensions following a series of military exchanges between Iran and its adversaries, including the United States and Israel. In recent weeks, strikes targeting Iranian infrastructure and strategic sites have intensified, raising concerns about a broader regional escalation.

Iraq, which maintains complex political and security ties with both Iran and the United States, has often found itself caught in the middle of such confrontations. Armed factions and political groups within the country have repeatedly condemned foreign military actions on Iranian territory, warning of potential spillover effects on Iraqi stability.

Al-Sadr, a prominent and influential figure in Iraqi politics, has historically mobilized large-scale demonstrations, often emphasizing sovereignty, and opposition to foreign intervention.