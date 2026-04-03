Over 100 Killed or Injured in Bombing of Karaj-Tehran Bridge, Official Vows Reconstruction

Houshang Bazvand, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, confirmed that the bridge — still under construction and not yet opened to the public — was among the targets. It had been scheduled to become operational later this year.

2026-04-03 13:55

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – More than 100 people have been killed or injured following the bombing of the B1 Bridge, a key structure linking Karaj and Tehran, Iranian officials said.

Houshang Bazvand, Iran’s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development, confirmed that the bridge — still under construction and not yet opened to the public — was among the targets. It had been scheduled to become operational later this year.

Bazvand said the project was designed to ease travel to the northern regions of the country and reduce traffic congestion in the capital. He condemned the strike, arguing that targeting infrastructure intended for civilian use reflects "the powerlessness of the Americans."

He stressed that the bridge will be rebuilt and delivered in improved condition, drawing parallels to the Iran-Iraq War, during which damaged infrastructure was rapidly reconstructed.

According to reports, the attack—attributed to the United States and Israel—resulted in at least eight fatalities and 95 injuries. The victims reportedly included residents of the nearby village of Bilaqan, as well as tourists and families who had gathered in the area to mark the Sizdah Bedar holiday.

During the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, which began on Feb. 28, President Donald Trump has issued several stern warnings that the U.S. will target Iran's critical infrastructure unless a deal is reached. Trump explicitly stated on Truth Social, "Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants!" In a prime-time address, he warned that the U.S. could strike "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants simultaneously and potentially target oil wells and export hubs, such as Kharg Island.