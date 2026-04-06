Directorate General of Counter Terrorism Says Iran‑Launched Drone Strike Kills Two Civilians in Erbil

According to the CTD, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, an explosive‑laden drone struck a home in the village of Zargazawi in the Dara Shakran sub‑district of Erbil province.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) confirmed on Tuesday that two civilians were killed in a drone attack on a residential area in Erbil, in what authorities said was a strike involving a drone launched from Iran.

According to the CTD, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, an explosive‑laden drone struck a home in the village of Zargazawi in the Dara Shakran sub‑district of Erbil province. The attack claimed the lives of a married couple, Musa Anwar Rasul and Mujda Asaad Hasan.

In its statement, the CTD strongly condemned the assault, describing it as a violation of international law and a war crime and denouncing the attack in the strongest terms.