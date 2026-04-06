Erbil Governor Confirmed Drone Attack Killed Two Civilians

Expressing concern over Baghdad’s reaction, Khoshnaw said, “The Iraqi government has remained silent in the face of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region."

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Two residents were killed in a drone strike in a village in Erbil province, prompting strong criticism from the Kurdistan Regional Government over the federal government’s lack of response.

Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, told Kurdistan24 that the attacks began shortly after noon on Monday. Security forces were able to intercept multiple drones; however, one drone struck a residential house in the village of Zargazawi, located in the Zirarati area, resulting in two fatalities.

Expressing concern over Baghdad’s reaction, Khoshnaw said, “The Iraqi government has remained silent in the face of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region.” He urged federal authorities to take decisive action to prevent armed groups from targeting civilians, emphasizing that such attacks are unacceptable.

The Governor also stressed that the Kurdistan Region has not been involved in the ongoing conflicts in the area and has consistently worked to protect its citizens from harm.

“In the face of violence perpetrated by these terrorist groups against the Kurdistan Region, the Iraqi government has shown no decisive position so far,” Khoshnaw concluded.