Iran Dismisses Trump Threats, Vows Continued Military Operations

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters condemned what he described as the “rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats” of the U.S. president, insisting such remarks would have no impact on ongoing operations.

40 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s military on Monday dismissed escalating threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his rhetoric would not deter its forces amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement carried by Iran’s national broadcaster, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters condemned what he described as the “rude, arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats” of the U.S. president, insisting such remarks would have no impact on ongoing operations. The spokesman emphasized that Iranian forces would continue what he called “offensive and crushing operations” against American and Israeli adversaries.

The response came after Trump intensified his warnings toward Tehran, issuing a stark ultimatum tied to the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. president threatened to “decimate” Iran’s civilian infrastructure if his demands were not met.

According to the remarks, Trump specifically warned of targeting critical infrastructure, including bridges and power plants across Iran. He set a deadline of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday (03:30 a.m. Tehran time on Wednesday), signaling a potential escalation if compliance is not achieved.

The exchange of threats underscores growing tensions between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns about further instability in an already volatile region.