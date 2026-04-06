Shelly Kittleson ‘Believed Alive,’ Held Captive by Militia South of Baghdad

U.S. and Iraqi officials said the kidnapped U.S. journalist, Shelly Kittleson, is believed alive be alive and held by Kataib Hezbollah in Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, as efforts continue to secure her release, The Washington Post reported.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. and Iraqi officials said American journalist Shelly Kittleson, abducted in Baghdad last week, is believed to be alive and held by Kataib Hezbollah in Jurf al-Sakhar, according to officials familiar with the matter cited in a Washington Post report.

Kittleson, a freelance journalist who has reported from across the Middle East for several U.S.-based outlets, has not been seen or heard from since her abduction on March 31 in Baghdad. Iraqi security officials told The Washington Post that her current condition remains unknown, though they believe she is alive.

According to three individuals familiar with the situation, including two Iraqi security officials, U.S. and Iraqi authorities assess that Kittleson is being held by Kataib Hezbollah, a paramilitary group with ties to Iran.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said she is believed to be held in Jurf al-Sakhar, a location described as a stronghold of the group approximately 40 miles south of Baghdad.

The same officials indicated that the motive for the abduction may be linked to ongoing military activity in the area.

They said the journalist could be held in an effort to deter U.S. airstrikes targeting militia positions in Jurf al-Sakhar. According to the individuals, U.S. forces had conducted strikes in recent weeks in the area, resulting in the deaths of militia members, but those strikes have ceased since Kittleson’s abduction.

Kataib Hezbollah has not publicly claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, nor has it issued any statements confirming that Kittleson is in its custody. The group has also not provided proof of life or communicated any demands related to her release, according to the officials cited by The Washington Post.

The U.S. government has not publicly commented on the details of the case.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is coordinating efforts to secure Kittleson’s release, declined to comment when contacted, according to the report. The U.S. State Department, which is assisting in the response, also declined to provide additional information.

According to U.S. officials cited in the report, Washington is urging Iraqi authorities to take action against the militia group. The officials said that U.S. representatives are pressing their Iraqi counterparts to intensify efforts to secure Kittleson’s release and to address the circumstances surrounding her abduction.

In parallel, Iraqi political figures are reported to be engaged in efforts to resolve the situation. Influential Shiite politicians in the region are in contact with Kataib Hezbollah and are attempting to negotiate the journalist’s release, according to the same sources.

Kataib Hezbollah is formally part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-recognized umbrella organization formed to combat the Islamic State group more than a decade ago. However, officials familiar with the group’s structure said it operates with significant autonomy and is aligned with Iran’s leadership.

The circumstances of Kittleson’s disappearance were first reported shortly after the incident. According to a statement from Iraq’s Ministry of Interior issued on March 31, the journalist was abducted by unidentified individuals, prompting an immediate response by security forces.

The ministry said at the time that Iraqi forces launched a field operation based on what it described as precise intelligence. During that operation, authorities intercepted the vehicle used in the abduction and arrested one suspect. The ministry added that the vehicle had been seized and that investigations were ongoing to identify and apprehend others involved.

Officials said the operation was part of a broader effort to locate the abducted journalist and ensure her safe return. The ministry also confirmed that a formal investigation had been opened to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In its statement, the Ministry of Interior emphasized its commitment to maintaining security and stability, noting that attempts to target foreign nationals would be addressed with firm action. Authorities said security forces were continuing operations aimed at securing Kittleson’s release and bringing those responsible to justice.

At the time of the ministry’s statement, no group had claimed responsibility for the abduction. The identification of Kataib Hezbollah as a suspected actor emerged later through assessments by U.S. and Iraqi officials, as reported by The Washington Post.

Kittleson has worked as a freelance journalist covering regional security issues and U.S.-Iraq relations. According to available information, her reporting has appeared in publications including Al-Monitor, The National, and Foreign Policy.

The U.S. State Department had previously issued warnings to Kittleson regarding security risks in Iraq, according to officials cited in the report. The department said she had been warned multiple times, including on the day before her abduction. The State Department maintains a general advisory urging U.S. citizens not to travel to Iraq and advising those in the country to depart.

Efforts to secure Kittleson’s release are being coordinated through multiple U.S. government entities. The FBI is leading the effort through its Washington Field Office and the Hostage Recovery Fusion Cell, a multiagency group responsible for coordinating responses to hostage situations. The State Department, including the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, is also involved in the case.

Advocacy groups and media organizations have called for Kittleson’s release. Journalism groups, human rights organizations, and the family of Austin Tice, another American journalist who was previously abducted in the region, have demanded immediate action to secure her freedom and accountability for those responsible.

The abduction comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing military activity involving U.S. forces and Iran-aligned groups. According to officials familiar with the situation, recent U.S. airstrikes in Jurf al-Sakhar targeted militia positions and resulted in casualties among militia members. Those strikes have not continued since the kidnapping, the officials said.

Kataib Hezbollah has been described by officials as one of the most powerful militias operating in Iraq. While it is formally integrated into the Popular Mobilization Forces, officials say it maintains its own command structure and operates with backing from Iran’s leadership.

The case has drawn attention to security conditions in Iraq, particularly for foreign nationals and journalists operating in the country. Iraqi authorities have reiterated their commitment to pursuing those responsible for the abduction and ensuring the safety of individuals within their jurisdiction.

As of the latest information available, Kittleson remains missing, and no public confirmation of her location or condition has been provided beyond the assessments cited by officials.

The situation continues to involve coordination between U.S. and Iraqi authorities, as well as engagement with political figures who may have influence over the group believed to be holding her.