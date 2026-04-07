Syrian President Condemns Attacks on Kurdistan Region During Call with Kurdistan President

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa condemned attacks on the Kurdistan Region during a call with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, according to an official statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, condemned attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region during a telephone call with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, according to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement said the call took place on Monday evening, and focused on recent regional developments, including the ongoing war and its broader repercussions. According to the statement, both leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation and emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement to address the conflict.

In the course of the discussion, al-Sharaa expressed condemnation of attacks carried out against the Kurdistan Region, the presidency statement said.

According to the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, both sides stressed the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the war and resolving disputes through peaceful means. The leaders also underscored the need to maintain stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to the statement.

The call also addressed the situation of Kurdish communities and other components in Syria, as well as relations between Syria and Iraq, the presidency said. Additional matters of mutual interest were discussed, though no further details were provided.

The Syrian president’s remarks came amid ongoing reports of drone attacks targeting civilian areas in Erbil province. Local and regional authorities have recently reported casualties resulting from such incidents.

According to the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism, a drone strike early Tuesday targeted a residential home in the village of Zargazawi in the Dara Shakran sub-district of Erbil province. The directorate said the attack occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. and involved an explosive-laden drone.

The counterterrorism authority said the strike martyred two civilians, identified as Musa Anwar Rasul and Mujda Asaad Hasan. In its statement, the directorate described the attack as involving a drone launched from Iran and condemned it as a violation of international law and a war crime.

The statement from the Directorate General of Counter Terrorism said the drone directly struck a residential building, resulting in fatalities among the occupants. Authorities emphasized that the target was a civilian home and denounced the attack in strong terms.

Earlier, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw provided additional details regarding the sequence of events surrounding the drone activity. He told Kurdistan24 that the attacks began shortly after noon on Monday, when multiple drones were detected in the area.

According to Khoshnaw, security forces intercepted several drones before one succeeded in striking a residential house in Zargazawi village. He confirmed that two residents were martyred in the incident.

Khoshnaw also raised concerns about what he described as a lack of response from federal authorities in Baghdad. “The Iraqi government has remained silent in the face of attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region,” he said, according to remarks carried by Kurdistan24.

He urged the federal government to take action to prevent further attacks and to hold those responsible accountable. The governor emphasized that such incidents are unacceptable and pose a threat to civilian populations.

“The Kurdistan Region has not been involved in the ongoing conflicts in the area and has consistently worked to protect its citizens from harm,” Khoshnaw said. He added, “In the face of violence perpetrated by these terrorist groups against the Kurdistan Region, the Iraqi government has shown no decisive position so far.”