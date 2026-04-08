US Says More Than 30,000 Targets Struck Across Iran During Military Campaign

Speaking during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described any disruption to the vital shipping lane as “completely unacceptable.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Wednesday said more than 30,000 targets were struck across Iran during its recent military campaign, as the White House pressed Tehran to immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz following reports of its closure despite a ceasefire agreement.

Speaking during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described any disruption to the vital shipping lane as “completely unacceptable.”

“I will reiterate the president's expectation and demand that the Strait of Hormuz is reopened immediately, quickly, and safely,” she said.

The remarks came after Washington and Tehran agreed to a temporary truce aimed at halting a 40-day conflict that had disrupted global energy supplies and heightened regional tensions.

Leavitt also said U.S. President Donald Trump would continue discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the possibility of expanding the ceasefire framework to include Lebanon.

“This will continue to be discussed… between the president and Prime Minister Netanyahu, the United States and Israel, and all of the parties involved,” she said.

The current truce does not cover Lebanon, which became involved in the conflict after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched attacks against Israel.

On transatlantic relations, Leavitt said the NATO alliance had “turned their backs” on the United States, adding that Trump would raise the issue in talks with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, including the possibility of Washington reconsidering its membership.

The White House also confirmed that senior U.S. officials held high-level discussions with China regarding the Iran conflict, though Leavitt did not disclose further details.

Separately, she announced that Trump is dispatching a delegation led by Vice President JD Vance to Islamabad for negotiations with Iran starting Saturday. The team will include special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The diplomatic push signals continued efforts to solidify the fragile ceasefire and prevent a broader regional escalation.