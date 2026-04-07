Trump Threatens Legal Action Against Reporter Over Iran Rescue Disclosure

Trump said his administration would pursue those responsible for the disclosure of the airman rescue, citing national security concerns following the incident.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would seek to compel a journalist who first reported the rescue of a U.S. airman in Iran to reveal their source, warning that refusal could result in imprisonment, according to remarks delivered at a White House press conference.

The statement followed media reports that one of two U.S. airmen aboard a fighter jet shot down over Iran on Friday had been successfully recovered by U.S. rescue forces. Trump said the disclosure had jeopardized the security of an ongoing mission to retrieve the second airman, who was later also recovered, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump said his administration would attempt to identify the source of the leak and take action against those involved in publishing the information. “We’re going to go to the media company that released it, and we’re going to say, ‘National security, give it up or go to jail,’” he said during the press conference.

Trump added that the administration was actively searching for the individual responsible for disclosing the information. “We didn’t talk about the first one for an hour. Then somebody leaked something, which, we will hopefully find that leaker. We’re looking very hard to find that leaker,” he said.

It was not immediately clear which specific journalist or media outlet Trump was referring to. Multiple news organizations, including The New York Times, CBS News, and Axios, reported on the rescue of the first airman within a short period, according to Reuters.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for clarification regarding the identity of the reporter or outlet referenced in the president’s remarks, the report said.

Trump’s comments came amid broader criticism by the administration of media coverage related to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Reuters reported that Trump had privately expressed dissatisfaction in recent weeks over what he viewed as negative reporting on the war. Public criticism has also been directed at several news organizations by both the president and his allies.

According to Reuters, Trump’s remarks represented an escalation in the administration’s rhetoric toward the press, particularly in the context of national security reporting. The president indicated that the publication of operational details during an active military mission posed a risk to personnel involved.

The incident referenced by Trump began on Friday when a U.S. fighter jet was shot down over Iran. Initial reports indicated that two airmen were aboard the aircraft. Subsequent media coverage stated that one airman had been rescued, followed later by confirmation that the second airman had also been successfully recovered.

Trump said that the early disclosure of the first rescue had the potential to compromise the ongoing effort to retrieve the second airman. However, both personnel were ultimately recovered, according to the report.

In a separate development cited by Reuters, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr posted a message on X last month addressing media conduct. Carr wrote that broadcasters who air “fake news” have an opportunity to “correct course before their license renewals come up.” The post included a screenshot of a message from Trump on Truth Social criticizing media outlets, stating that “Lowlife ‘Papers’ and Media actually want us to lose the War.”

The FCC has regulatory authority over broadcast licensing in the United States, though Reuters did not indicate any direct enforcement action linked to the current situation.

Trump’s threat to pursue legal measures against journalists over the disclosure of classified or sensitive information raises questions regarding the balance between national security concerns and press freedoms, though no legal proceedings had been announced at the time of the report.

Reuters did not report any immediate response from the news organizations that had covered the rescue, nor did it indicate whether any formal requests or legal actions had been initiated by the administration.

The situation unfolded against the backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding the conflict involving Iran, where operational secrecy during military missions is typically maintained to protect personnel and ensure mission success, according to officials cited in the report.

Trump reiterated during the press conference that identifying the source of the leak remained a priority for his administration, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding sensitive information during active operations.

The remarks mark a continuation of the administration’s criticism of media coverage related to national security matters, with Trump framing the issue as one of operational risk and accountability.

The president’s statements did not specify a timeline for potential action against the journalist or media outlet, and no additional details were provided regarding investigative steps being taken to identify the source of the information.

The White House press conference, held in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, included multiple questions on the issue, though officials did not elaborate beyond the president’s remarks, Reuters reported.