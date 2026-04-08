Iran Guards Say ‘No Trust’ in US Despite Ceasefire, Warn Finger ‘On the Trigger’

“The Iranian nation’s dedicated guards are listening to the orders of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces… and their finger is on the trigger,” the statement read, referring to Iran’s supreme leadership.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned on Tuesday it has “no trust” in promises from the United States, despite a newly agreed two-week ceasefire aimed at halting weeks of conflict.

In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the Guards said their forces remain on high alert and ready to act. “The Iranian nation’s dedicated guards are listening to the orders of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces… and their finger is on the trigger,” the statement read, referring to Iran’s supreme leadership.

The remarks come after the United States and Iran agreed to a conditional ceasefire set to last 14 days, intended to end a 40-day confrontation that disrupted global energy supplies and heightened regional tensions.

The IRGC also called on Gulf countries to end what it described as “cooperation” with Washington, warning that “the enemy has always been deceitful.” It added that Iran would respond to any aggression “at a greater level.”

Under the agreement, Tehran has committed to ensuring safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route, with coordination from its military forces.

The truce, brokered by Pakistan, includes a pause in retaliatory strikes by both sides during the two-week period. Diplomatic efforts are set to continue, with high-level delegations from Washington and Tehran scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to negotiate a more lasting settlement.