Iran Downs Israeli-Made Drone Amid Fragile Ceasefire with U.S.

“Minutes ago, an advanced Hermes 900 drone was intercepted and destroyed in the sky over Lar… by fire from the Revolutionary Guards' modern aerospace defense system,” the statement said.

51 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian forces on Wednesday shot down an Israeli-made Hermes 900 drone over the southern town of Lar, according to state television, citing a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The statement, carried by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said the advanced unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and destroyed by the IRGC’s aerospace defense systems over Lar in Fars Province.

“Minutes ago, an advanced Hermes 900 drone was intercepted and destroyed in the sky over Lar… by fire from the Revolutionary Guards' modern aerospace defense system,” the statement said.

The IRGC warned that any incursion by “enemy American or Zionist aircraft” into Iranian airspace—even without carrying out attacks—would be considered a violation of the recently agreed ceasefire and would prompt a “decisive response.”

The incident comes shortly after Iran and the United States agreed to a conditional 14-day ceasefire aimed at ending a 40-day confrontation that disrupted global energy markets and heightened tensions across the region.

As part of the truce, Tehran committed to ensuring safe passage for vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping corridor, with coordination from its military forces.

The agreement, brokered by Pakistan, includes a pause in retaliatory strikes by both sides during the two-week period. Diplomatic efforts are expected to continue, with senior delegations from Washington and Tehran scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday to discuss a more lasting settlement.

In its statement, the IRGC also called on Gulf countries to halt what it described as cooperation with Washington, warning that “the enemy has always been deceitful,” and vowing to respond to any aggression “at a greater level.”