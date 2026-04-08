Hezbollah and IRGC Issue Stark Warnings to US and Israel After Lebanon Strikes

Hezbollah and Iran’s IRGC warned the US and Israel of a strong response after renewed strikes on Lebanon, citing civilian casualties and accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sharp escalation in rhetoric followed renewed airstrikes on Lebanon, as Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued strong warnings, declaring that the latest attacks would not go unanswered.

On Wednesday, the IRGC said in a statement that if the strikes on Iran and Lebanon do not stop, a forceful response will follow, warning that Israel would regret its actions.

The statement added that only hours after the ceasefire agreement, Israel had violated its commitments and resumed what it described as mass killings in Beirut.

The IRGC stressed that if the attacks on Lebanon are not immediately halted, it will fulfill its duty and deliver a response that would make Israel regret its actions, describing Israel as a “brutal entity” whose identity includes the killing of civilians.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said Israeli forces had carried out dozens of airstrikes targeting civilian areas in central Beirut, Dahieh, Sidon, the south, and the Bekaa.

Hezbollah stated that these attacks resulted in mass killings, with hundreds of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, among the victims.

The group said: “This arbitrary aggression is considered a war crime and genocide,” adding that after suffering setbacks on the frontlines, Israel is now retaliating against civilians in what it described as a desperate move.

Hezbollah emphasized that the blood of those killed and wounded would not be in vain and asserted that responding to the attacks is a “natural and legal right.”

This latest escalation comes as Lebanon faces widespread aerial bombardment and artillery shelling by Israeli forces, with hundreds reported killed and injured so far, raising fears of a broader regional war.

As ceasefire efforts strain under renewed violence, the warnings signal a volatile phase that risks widening the conflict across the region.