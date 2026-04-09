Kurdistan Region President, Coalition Commander Discuss Regional Security and Anti-ISIS Cooperation

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination among the Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi Army, Iraq’s security forces, and coalition partners.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday received Major General Kevin Lambert, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, to discuss recent security developments and ongoing cooperation in the region.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination among the Peshmerga forces, the Iraqi Army, Iraq’s security forces, and coalition partners. They highlighted the need for joint efforts during this critical period to maintain stability and effectively respond to emerging challenges.

The meeting also addressed the ongoing threat of terrorism and the continued fight against the Islamic State (ISIS). Discussions further touched on the broader repercussions of regional conflicts on Iraq and neighboring areas, along with other issues of mutual concern.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to ensure long-term security and stability in the region.