PM Barzani, Coalition Commander Discuss Security, Anti-ISIS Efforts in Kurdistan Region

Lambert reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing continued cooperation to address security challenges and ensure lasting stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — On Thursday, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, met with Major General Kevin Lambert, Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, to review the security situation in the region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Both sides discussed the overall developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region, with a particular focus on ongoing efforts to counter attacks and threats targeting the Kurdistan Region and to combat ISIS militants.

Barzani expressed the Kurdistan Region’s appreciation for the continued support and assistance provided by coalition forces, highlighting their role in strengthening security and stability.

For his part, Lambert reaffirmed the coalition’s commitment to supporting the Peshmerga forces and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing continued cooperation to address security challenges and ensure lasting stability.