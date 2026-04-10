Starmer And Trump Unite to Secure the World's Most Critical Oil Chokepoint

The British prime minister disclosed that a Thursday phone call with the US president produced an agreement to develop a joint military, diplomatic, and logistical plan to protect shipping through the strategically vital waterway.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A phone call between two of the West's most powerful leaders has set in motion what could become one of the most consequential maritime security initiatives in recent memory.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed Friday, that during a call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, the two leaders agreed to work toward building an international coalition aimed at securing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow but indispensable passage through which a fifth of the world's oil supply flows.

A joint plan taking shape

Starmer made the disclosure during a visit to the Middle East, confirming that the two governments are now actively drafting both a political and a military-logistical framework to ensure safe passage through the strait. "We are working on developing a political and diplomatic plan, while simultaneously examining the military capabilities and logistical requirements needed for ships to pass through the strait safely," he said.

The British prime minister indicated that maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz was among the central topics of his conversation with Trump, and that the shared objective is to produce a comprehensive and actionable plan to restore freedom of navigation. Starmer did not, however, disclose further details regarding the nature or scale of the military forces that may ultimately be deployed to the region.

NATO defended, US tensions sidestepped

In a separate portion of his remarks, Starmer declined to directly address whether he raised with Trump the US president's threats to withdraw from NATO. He nevertheless offered a robust defense of the alliance. "NATO is a defense alliance that has been of enormous benefit to both sides of the Atlantic — to America and to Europe — and has raised our level of security significantly over several decades, to a degree that we could not have achieved that stability without it," Starmer said.

The developments come as the Strait of Hormuz remains under acute strain, with maritime traffic through the waterway nearly paralyzed amid the broader regional conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The announcement of a coalition-building effort signals that London and Washington are moving beyond diplomatic signaling toward concrete contingency planning — though the full shape of that plan, and which nations may join it, remains to be seen.