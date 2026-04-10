KDP Bloc Says Presidency and Premiership Must be Resolved as One National Package

KDP bloc in Iraq’s parliament said the presidency and premiership must be resolved together, warning against unilateral moves and announcing a boycott of the upcoming session.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A political standoff deepened in Baghdad as the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Iraqi Parliament declared that the positions of president and prime minister must be addressed together as a unified national issue.

In a statement, the KDP parliamentary bloc said that attempts to impose a fait accompli and proceed with a presidential election session without returning to the principles of consensus and partnership represent a disregard for the essence of national cooperation.

The bloc warned that such steps constitute a dangerous retreat from the constitutional understandings upon which Iraq’s political process has been built.

“We clearly state that the position of the President of the Republic and the candidate for Prime Minister are two inseparable national issues and must be resolved as a single, integrated package,” the statement read, stressing that this should take place within the framework of serious and comprehensive dialogue.

It emphasized that decisions should not be made by sidelining key partners or imposing candidates without prior agreement.

Based on this position, and in an effort to preserve the constitutional path and ensure the continuity of the political process, the bloc announced its decision to boycott the parliamentary session scheduled for the following day.

The statement further warned that any step taken in the absence of national consensus would only deepen the political crisis and push the situation toward further uncertainty.

As divisions sharpen, the KDP bloc’s stance underscores growing tensions over power-sharing mechanisms at a critical moment in Iraq’s political process.