Lebanon Death Toll Surpasses 1,900 as Israeli Strikes Intensify

Lebanon’s death toll reached 1,953 with 6,303 wounded as Israeli strikes continue. Air raids hit Nabatieh, while diplomatic efforts toward a ceasefire begin to emerge.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The human toll in Lebanon continues to climb sharply as ongoing Israeli airstrikes push the number of fatalities beyond 1,900, underscoring the scale of devastation unfolding across the country.

On Saturday, Lebanese authorities confirmed that the death toll from Israeli aerial attacks since Mar. 2 has risen to 1,953, with 6,303 others wounded. Rescue operations remain ongoing, with teams working to clear rubble and recover bodies, as well as locate missing persons.

Earlier that morning, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the city of Nabatieh, alongside another strike on the main Zefta road in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese security forces reported that 13 individuals were killed in the Nabatieh strike, which hit a government building while they were performing official duties.

The latest figures were released by Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, reflecting the cumulative impact of more than a month of sustained attacks.

Lebanese media also reported that Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is set to visit New York on Monday to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The meeting is scheduled ahead of the first gathering of Lebanese and Israeli envoys aimed at discussing pathways toward a ceasefire and the launch of negotiations.

The escalation comes amid a broader military campaign. Since Mar. 2, Israel has reported dismantling more than 4,300 Hezbollah positions and installations across Lebanon, with multiple divisions engaged in ongoing ground operations and coordinated airstrikes targeting military infrastructure.

Despite these developments, the situation on the ground remains volatile, with continued strikes and rising casualties heightening concerns over further escalation.