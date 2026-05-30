Tom Barrack to Continue to 'Play a Leading Role' in Syria and Iraq, Rubio Says

The US Secretary of State said Ambassador Tom Barrack will continue playing a leading role in both Syria and Iraq despite the expiration of his title as Special Envoy for Syria.

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Even as his formal assignment as the United States Special Envoy for Syria comes to an end, Ambassador Tom Barrack is set to remain at the center of Washington’s engagement with both Syria and Iraq, according to a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio announced that Barrack would continue to play a leading role within President Donald Trump’s administration on the Syria and Iraq files, highlighting his experience and influence in advancing US policy objectives in the region.

In a post on X, Rubio praised Barrack’s contribution to US diplomacy, stating:

“Ambassador Tom Barrack has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria. While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq, where his expertise, relationships, and understanding of the America First agenda will continue to deliver wins on behalf of our great country.”

Ambassador Tom Barrak has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria.



While that title is expiring, he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq, where his expertise, relationships, and understanding of the America… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 29, 2026

Rubio’s remarks come after Barrack’s key role in both Iraqi and Syrian affairs.

On March 17, Barrack held a phone call with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, during which the two sides reviewed developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region.

During that conversation, Barrack conveyed President Trump’s greetings to Prime Minister Barzani and expressed appreciation for his willingness to cooperate with the federal government to resume oil exports through Türkiye.

According to the Kurdistan Regional Government, Prime Minister Barzani said discussions with Baghdad were continuing and noted that he had directed the Kurdistan Region’s negotiating team to facilitate the resumption of oil exports.

The prime minister also emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government was prepared to take all necessary measures to serve the public interest and called on the United States to continue its supervisory role in negotiations between Erbil and Baghdad, particularly regarding customs and trade restrictions.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and the United States in support of regional peace, security, and stability.

Barrack has also been closely involved in developments related to Syria and dialogue efforts between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

During a telephone conversation with President Masoud Barzani on Jan. 30, Barrack expressed special thanks and appreciation, on behalf of himself and the President of the United States, for President Barzani’s role in facilitating a ceasefire and supporting dialogue between the Syrian government and the SDF.

He also praised President Barzani’s contribution to the agreement reached between the Syrian government and the SDF.

President Barzani, in turn, thanked the US President and all parties involved in resolving issues through dialogue.

He reaffirmed his support for the agreement and expressed appreciation for Barrack’s role in advancing peace efforts in Syria and the wider region.

The discussion also addressed the situation in Iraq, where Barrack requested that President Barzani play a significant role in the country’s political landscape.

President Barzani responded that stability and the resolution of outstanding issues depended on implementing the Constitution, protecting Iraq’s sovereignty, and ensuring that the country’s various components could determine Iraq’s future.

Rubio’s statement signals that although Barrack’s designation as Special Envoy for Syria has expired, his involvement in some of the region’s most sensitive political, diplomatic, and security files is expected to continue.

His recent engagement with Kurds, participation in regional dialogue efforts, and involvement in discussions concerning both Syria and Iraq underscore the broader role he is expected to maintain within the Trump administration.