PUK Candidate Nizar Amedi Elected President of Iraq in Parliamentary Vote

Second-round victory secures 227 votes amid closely watched political process

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nizar Amedi, a candidate from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on Saturday was elected President of Iraq after securing 227 votes in the second round of voting in parliament.

The vote took place during a session of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, where lawmakers cast ballots following an initial round that did not produce a decisive winner.

Amedi’s victory in the runoff confirms his appointment to the largely ceremonial but symbolically significant role of head of state.

The presidential election is a key step in Iraq’s government formation process, often reflecting broader political consensus among major blocs, particularly between Kurdish factions that traditionally hold the presidency.

Further details regarding the vote, political reactions, and next steps in the formation of the Iraqi government are expected to emerge shortly.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.