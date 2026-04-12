'Hundreds of Hospitals, Thousands of Homes': Iran Details the Human and Material Cost of the 39-Day War

Iran's government spokesperson disclosed on April 12 that 125,640 civilian sites were damaged in the 39-day war, including 339 medical facilities, 942 schools, and 26 healthcare workers killed.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nearly a week after the guns fell silent, Iran began on Sunday, to lay out in precise and sobering detail the civilian cost of 39 days of US-Israeli strikes — a toll that spans hundreds of thousands of homes, hundreds of medical facilities, nearly a thousand schools, and dozens of emergency vehicles destroyed or rendered inoperable.

Fatima Mohajerani, spokesperson of the Iranian government, presented the figures at a press conference in Tehran, stating that 125,640 civilian sites had sustained damage during the conflict. Of those, nearly 100,000 were residential units, alongside 23,500 commercial premises.

A healthcare sector devastated

The damage to Iran's health sector was extensive. Mohajerani said 26 healthcare workers were killed during the strikes, while 226 clinics and 49 health centers sustained damage. A total of 339 treatment facilities were affected, including hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, health centers, and emergency stations.

She added that 55 emergency centers were damaged, four of which were completely destroyed. Forty-one ambulances were also affected, with 10 totally destroyed. Three rescue buses, two rescue helicopters, and one maritime ambulance — which had served residents of islands in southern Iran — were also damaged.

Iran's education sector sustained significant losses as well. Mohajerani said 942 schools were damaged in the strikes, 18 of which were completely destroyed. The remaining schools sustained varying degrees of damage and are expected to be rehabilitated within two to three months.

The war began on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, when the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing several senior officials. Iran responded swiftly, firing a number of missiles toward Israel while also targeting several US military bases and installations across the region.

On the morning of Wednesday, April 8, US President Donald Trump announced the end of the 39-day war and declared a two-week ceasefire.