Trump Says Iran Has Contacted U.S. Seeking Deal ‘Very Badly,’ After Weekend Talks Collapse

“I can tell you that we’ve been called by the other side. They’d like to make a deal. Very badly, very badly,” Trump said, without specifying which Iranian officials had made the contact.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that Iranian representatives have contacted Washington to pursue a peace agreement following failed negotiations held over the weekend in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters outside the Oval Office, Trump stated that the other side had approached the U.S. after the talks ended without an agreement.

“I can tell you that we’ve been called by the other side. They’d like to make a deal. Very badly, very badly,” Trump said, without specifying which Iranian officials had made the contact.

The comments come amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, following the collapse of diplomatic talks in Islamabad and the subsequent escalation of maritime security measures in the region.

Earlier on Monday, Washington announced the enforcement of a sweeping naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and coastal areas as part of efforts to pressure Tehran in the ongoing standoff. The move significantly raised tensions across the Gulf region and triggered concerns over global energy stability.

Despite the escalation, Trump’s remarks suggesting renewed contact from Iranian representatives indicate the possibility of renewed diplomatic engagement after days of confrontation and uncertainty.