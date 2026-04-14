France, UK to Host Paris Conference on Middle East Conflict, Macron Says

France and the United Kingdom will jointly host a conference in Paris aimed at addressing the ongoing Middle East conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said, calling for renewed negotiations and measures to prevent further escalation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - France and the United Kingdom will jointly host a conference in Paris aimed at addressing the ongoing Middle East conflict, French President Emmanuel Macron said, calling for renewed negotiations and measures to prevent further escalation.

Macron announced the initiative in a post on X following discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the statement. He said the meeting would seek to resume negotiations that had previously been suspended in Islamabad and promote dialogue among relevant parties.

The planned conference will bring together countries not directly involved in the conflict, with the stated objective of supporting de-escalation efforts and facilitating diplomatic engagement, Macron said. He emphasized the need to resolve misunderstandings and restore communication channels as part of broader efforts to stabilize the situation.

Macron also highlighted the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, calling for its restoration to “unrestricted and unconditional access without tolls or limitations,” according to the statement. He linked progress in diplomatic talks to the full reopening of the strategic waterway, which he described as a priority for ensuring freedom of navigation.

France and the United Kingdom aim to relaunch negotiations “quickly,” Macron said, noting that the Paris conference would serve as a platform to advance that objective. He added that the participation of non-belligerent countries would be central to efforts to encourage dialogue and reduce tensions.

The statement indicated that the conference would proceed provided that security conditions allow, without specifying a date for the meeting or detailing the list of participating countries.

Macron’s remarks followed his recent contacts with international leaders, during which he raised the need for renewed diplomatic engagement and measures to avoid further escalation in the region, according to the statement.

France and the United Kingdom plan to host a conference in Paris to support renewed negotiations and de-escalation efforts in the Middle East conflict.