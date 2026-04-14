Trump will Rehash the US Attacks, If Negotiation Failed

President Donald Trump is considering resuming U.S. military strikes against Iran if a naval blockade fails to pressure.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Donald Trump is considering resuming U.S. military strikes against Iran if a naval blockade fails to pressure Tehran into reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to sources within the U.S. government cited by Axios.

Diplomatic efforts, however, continue to be ongoing. Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkiye are expected to continue facilitating indirect talks between Washington and Tehran in the coming days, following a phone call on Sunday aimed at narrowing remaining differences. The negotiations are taking place ahead of an April 21 ceasefire deadline.

“We are not in a complete deadlock. The door is not closed yet. Both sides are bargaining. It’s a bazaar,” a regional source told Axios.

Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan said in a post on X that the talks had not failed but rather established a foundation for continued diplomatic engagement.

Key disagreements persist. U.S. demands include a freeze on Iran’s enriched uranium program and the relinquishment of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The potential release of Iranian assets frozen by the United States also remains under negotiation.

Despite the gaps, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said both sides were “inches away” from a deal.

According to the Axios report, Trump is weighing additional strikes if negotiations fail, potentially targeting a broader set of sites, including infrastructure.