Not a Single Ship Got Through: CENTCOM Declares Total Success in First Day of Iran Blockade

CENTCOM reports zero ships breached the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the first 24 hours; six merchant vessels were turned back, with 10,000+ troops and 12+ warships executing the operation.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Not a single vessel broke through. In the first 24 hours of the United States military's sweeping naval blockade of Iranian ports, zero ships made it past American forces — a declaration of total early operational success that the US Central Command (CENTCOM) made public on Tuesday.

The scale of the operation is formidable. More than 10,000 US sailors, Marines, and airmen are executing the mission alongside over a dozen warships and more than 100 fighter and surveillance aircraft. The naval assets deployed include an aircraft carrier, an amphibious assault ship, an amphibious transport dock ship, a dock landing ship, guided-missile destroyers, and a littoral combat ship — supported by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, unmanned aircraft, refueling aircraft, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets.

CENTCOM announced the results in an official statement published on X, confirming that during the first 24 hours of operations, six merchant vessels complied with instructions from US forces to turn around and re-enter an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman.

Scope and enforcement

The blockade covers all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and is being enforced impartially against vessels of all nations — regardless of flag or origin — that attempt to enter or depart Iranian port areas. CENTCOM was explicit that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz remains fully supported for vessels transiting to and from non-Iranian ports, drawing a clear line between the blockade's scope and broader regional maritime access.

While the first day's results represent an unambiguous enforcement success, the blockade's long-term viability — and its effect on Iran's economy, its ongoing peace negotiations, and regional stability — will be tested in the days ahead. With ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran scheduled to resume in Islamabad before April 21, the blockade stands as one of the most consequential pressure points shaping the outcome of those negotiations.