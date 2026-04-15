Former Iranian President Khatami Backs Talks, Says Iran Is in a New Phase

Former Iranian President Khatami on April 15 backed negotiations as a form of defense and urged national unity behind the diplomatic process. Iran's foreign ministry confirmed the country holds no nuclear weapons and that message exchanges with Washington are ongoing.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In one of his most direct public interventions since the ceasefire, former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami made clear on Wednesday, where he stands — and where he believes Iran must go.

peaking at a meeting with his advisory team, Khatami called negotiations with America not a concession, but another form of defense, and urged all Iranians to support the success of the diplomatic process.

"Lasting peace is the other face of heroic and comprehensive defense," Khatami said. "It is greater than the mere absence of war. It requires genuine dialogue, logical negotiation, and a wise agreement — and it must encompass all parties, including political, social, and economic actors."

Khatami acknowledged that Iran had navigated the 40 days of US-Israeli strikes with its political system, independence, territorial integrity, and historic civilization intact, emerging, in his words, "from a position of dignity."

But he warned against complacency. "Iran has entered a new and more sensitive phase," he said. "We must, away from momentary euphoria, consolidate military and political victories and move toward a future in which all people participate with dignity in rebuilding the country."

A new framework required

The former president said the current situation cannot be analyzed through the assumptions and frameworks of the past, and that a correct and effective position must be taken in response to it.

He praised the steps taken by the country's legal institutions and government during this phase, noting they had acted as required and conducted the necessary negotiations.

"Therefore, everyone must cooperate in ensuring the success of these steps," he said.

Khatami also used the occasion to take a pointed swipe at geopolitical hypocrisy, noting that Pope Leo XIV had openly defended peace and criticized warmongers — while the US president responded with arrogance, insult, and threats.

Iran's foreign ministry: no nuclear weapons, talks ongoing

On the same day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismail Baghaei addressed reporters at a press conference in Tehran, confirming that despite ongoing tensions, the process of exchanging messages between Tehran and Washington remains active. He said Iran and the US have been communicating through various channels.

On Trump's rhetoric about destroying Iran, Baghaei said the goal of any Iranian negotiation is to end the war and the destruction it has caused — not to match American escalation.

He firmly denied that Iran possesses nuclear weapons, and confirmed that Tehran has demanded compensation for the losses it sustained during the conflict.

On the regional front, he said Iran is currently engaged in talks with Pakistan with the aim of resuming negotiations — part of an effort to reinforce stability across the region.

The conflict began on Feb. 28 with US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a number of senior military and political figures.

After 40 days of war, a temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation. The first round of direct negotiations, held in Islamabad on April 11 and 12 with US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf leading their respective delegations, ended without an agreement.

Key sticking points included disagreements over Israel's continued strikes on Lebanon and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.