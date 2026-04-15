Maliki Withdraws from PM Race, Proposes Basim al-Badri as Alternative Candidate

According to the source, al-Maliki is expected to present the proposal during a Coordination Framework meeting scheduled for 8:00 p.m. tonight. However, no consensus has yet been reached within the bloc regarding al-Badri’s candidacy.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Wednesday, a source within Iraq’s Coordination Framework informed Kurdistan24 that Nouri al-Maliki has agreed to withdraw from the race for the position of prime minister and has instead nominated Basim al-Badri as a candidate.

According to the source, al-Maliki is expected to present the proposal during a Coordination Framework meeting scheduled for 8:00 p.m. tonight. However, no consensus has yet been reached within the bloc regarding al-Badri’s candidacy.

The source added that finalizing al-Badri’s nomination will require either full agreement among Coordination Framework members or approval through a majority vote.

The Coordination Framework, a dominant coalition of Shiite political parties in Iraq, was formed on October 11, 2021, following disputed parliamentary elections. The alliance emerged primarily to counter the influence of Muqtada al-Sadr and his push to establish a “national majority” government.