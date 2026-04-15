UAE Summons Iraqi Envoy, Issues Protest Over Attacks from Iraqi Territory

According to the UAE’s state news agency WAM, the ministry condemned what it described as “continued terrorist assaults” carried out by armed factions loyal to Iran, despite a previously announced ceasefire.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday summoned Omar Abdulmajid Hamid Al-Obaidi, the chargé d’affaires of Iraq’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, and delivered a strongly worded protest note over attacks launched from Iraqi territory.

According to the UAE’s state news agency WAM, the ministry condemned what it described as “continued terrorist assaults” carried out by armed factions loyal to Iran, despite a previously announced ceasefire.

The statement said the attacks targeted vital facilities in countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), describing them as violations of sovereignty, airspace, and international law.

The protest note was delivered by Ahmed Jumaa Al-Marashda, Director of Arab Affairs at the ministry, who warned that such actions threaten regional stability and undermine international efforts to strengthen security.

It further cautioned that the incidents would place relations between the UAE and Iraq under “extremely sensitive challenges,” potentially impacting bilateral cooperation.

The UAE urged the Iraqi government to take immediate measures to halt and prevent any hostile acts originating from its territory, in line with its international obligations.

The note also referenced United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), which calls for an unconditional end to provocations and threats against neighboring countries, including the use of proxy groups.

The ministry stressed Iraq’s responsibility to play a constructive role in reinforcing regional security and stability, safeguarding its sovereignty, and acting as a responsible partner.