White House Signals Optimism Over New Iran Talks, Islamabad Likely Venue

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that discussions are ongoing and expressed confidence in the prospects of a deal, adding that any upcoming negotiations would “very likely” take place in Islamabad.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States is considering a second round of peace talks with Iran and is optimistic about the chances of reaching an agreement, the White House said on Wednesday.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that discussions are ongoing and expressed confidence in the prospects of a deal, adding that any upcoming negotiations would “very likely” take place in Islamabad.

The announcement comes amid renewed diplomatic activity involving regional intermediaries. Earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi received a high-level Pakistani delegation in Tehran, led by Army Chief Asim Munir, as part of ongoing mediation efforts following unsuccessful US-Iran talks held in Islamabad days earlier.

According to Iranian and Pakistani officials, the delegation includes Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and is expected to convey messages from Washington while exploring the possibility of restarting negotiations. Iranian state media reported that the visit is part of continued diplomatic engagement after the previous round of talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that indirect communication between Tehran and Washington has persisted through Pakistan since the earlier negotiations concluded, noting that "several messages" have been exchanged in recent days.

The previous negotiations, which lasted around 21 hours over the weekend, were held during a fragile two-week ceasefire in the region. The US delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while Iran’s team was headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Despite the intensive talks, key disagreements remain. US President Donald Trump later criticized Iran for rejecting demands related to its nuclear program and for refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Reports indicated that Washington had proposed a 20-year suspension of uranium enrichment, while Tehran countered with a five-year pause—an offer US officials reportedly declined.

Baqaei described some US demands as “unreasonable and unrealistic,” emphasizing that Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy is non-negotiable, though he signaled that enrichment levels could still be subject to discussion.

The latest developments suggest cautious momentum toward renewed diplomacy, with Pakistan continuing to play a central role in facilitating communication between the two sides.