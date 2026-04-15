Kurdistan’s Asayish Releases Data on Aerial Strikes Targeting Refugee Areas

Asayish reported multiple drone attacks on refugee camps across the Kurdistan Region within 24 hours, resulting in one death, two injuries, and material damage amid ongoing security escalation.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region’s Asayish Directorate on Wednesday released an official report detailing a wave of drone attacks targeting refugee camps across different areas of the region during the past 24 hours.

According to the statement issued on Wednesday, the attacks began on Tuesday evening and continued into Wednesday, marking a concerning escalation affecting Areas populated by refugees.

A series of attacks on Tuesday evening

The Asayish reported that the first attack occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, when a drone targeted a refugee camp in Koya district.

At the same time, a refugee camp in the Surdash area was struck by three consecutive drone attacks. The strikes resulted in one fatality and left two others injured with varying degrees of wounds.

Attacks renewed on Wednesday

In a further development, the Asayish confirmed that the attacks resumed on Wednesday, April 15. At 2:16 p.m., a drone targeted a refugee camp in Shorsh (Digla) sub-district.

The statement noted that the latest attack caused no human casualties, with damage limited to material losses.

The attacks come amid a security escalation targeting areas inhabited by refugees. The Asayish emphasized that security forces are continuing to monitor the situation and follow up on the consequences of these incidents to ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.

The developments highlight growing concerns over the security of civilian areas in the Kurdistan Region as authorities work to contain the situation.