U.S. Democrats Grow Increasingly Critical of Israel Aid

Israel’s relationship with Democrats in Congress is hitting a new low, as a growing number of lawmakers signal opposition to continued U.S. funding—even for defensive systems like Iron Dome.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Several senior Democrats are now openly breaking with past positions. Representative Jim McGovern says he can no longer support military assistance to Israel, citing a lack of accountability under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel’s relationship with Democrats in Congress is hitting a new low, as a growing number of lawmakers signal opposition to continued U.S. funding—even for defensive systems like Iron Dome. What was once considered a fringe position is now entering the political mainstream.

Representative Maxwell Frost says opposing funding for Israel’s missile defense system would have been “unthinkable” just a few years ago—but that has changed. Lawmakers including Jared Huffman and Mark Pocan—who previously voted to fund Iron Dome in 2021—now argue Israel no longer needs U.S. financial support. The shift is also being driven by progressive figures. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recently pledged she would no longer vote for any funding to Israel, including defensive systems. According to Ro Khanna, public opinion on Israel has changed at an unprecedented pace, putting pressure on Congress to follow.

RISING POLITICAL PRESSURE

The issue is becoming a key factor in Democratic primaries, with candidates facing growing pressure from voters and activists to take a tougher stance on Israel. Representative Jared Moskowitz says colleagues are increasingly confronted by constituents demanding they label Israel’s actions as “genocide.” Meanwhile, progressives like Pramila Jayapal argue that the United States should not automatically support Israel’s military actions with taxpayer money. The recent U.S. involvement in tensions with Iran has further intensified the debate, bringing foreign policy closer to domestic political concerns.

DIVISIONS WITHIN DEMOCRATS

Despite the shift, not all Democrats agree. Representative Jerry Nadler says he is not ready to oppose Iron Dome funding, even while criticizing Netanyahu’s leadership. Similarly, Brad Schneider argues that Israel’s security remains tied to U.S. national interests and longstanding joint defense programs.

WHAT’S NEXT

The debate is unfolding in real time across U.S. elections, with pro-Israel groups like AIPAC investing heavily to support moderate candidates. At the same time, even traditionally pro-Israel organizations such as J Street are shifting positions, signaling a broader realignment within the Democratic Party.

BOTTOM LINE

Even Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested Israel could reduce its reliance on U.S. military aid over the next decade. But for now, the political divide in Washington over Israel is deepening—and rapidly reshaping one of America’s most longstanding alliances.