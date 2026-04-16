President Barzani, Russian Consul General Discuss Strengthening Ties and Regional Stability

President Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has consistently supported the rights of all components and opposed any efforts to undermine the will of Kirkuk’s voters.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani met on Thursday with Maxim Rubin, Consul General of Russia in Erbil, to discuss bilateral relations and ongoing regional developments, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, Rubin reaffirmed the deep-rooted and strategic relationship between Russia and the Kurdistan Region, praising the Region’s balanced stance and its role in promoting stability. He noted that Moscow values President Barzani’s position and influence, expressing hope for further strengthening ties. The Russian diplomat also outlined his country’s perspective on recent developments and emphasized interest in hearing President Barzani’s views on the evolving situation.

President Barzani, for his part, stressed the importance of enhancing the historical relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Russia. Addressing regional tensions, he reiterated that the Kurdistan Region does not support war or conflict, emphasizing that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy rather than military means.

He underscored that the Kurdistan Region has neither participated in nor supported ongoing conflicts, but has nonetheless suffered the consequences, with civilian casualties reported as a result of missile and drone attacks.

On the situation in Kirkuk, he said that the province should stand as a model of coexistence and brotherhood among its diverse communities. President Barzani reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has consistently supported the rights of all components and opposed any efforts to undermine the will of Kirkuk’s voters, including what he described as suspicious deals linked to the Rasheed Hotel.