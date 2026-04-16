KDP Reaffirms Support for Kirkuk Components, Rejects 'Imposed' Agreements

The KDP also voiced opposition to agreements reached at the Rasheed Hotel, arguing they were made without genuine intent and excluded key political parties representing Kirkuk’s population.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Thursday reiterated its support for the rights of all components in Kirkuk, while rejecting what it described as externally imposed agreements shaping the city’s current situation.

In a statement, KDP spokesperson Mahmoud Mohammed stressed that the party remains committed to safeguarding the rights of all national, religious, and ethnic components across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. He underscored that long-term stability and progress depend on guaranteeing these rights.

The statement described Kirkuk as a symbol of coexistence among its diverse components, emphasizing the importance of inclusive political processes that reflect the will of its residents.

The KDP also voiced opposition to agreements reached at the Rasheed Hotel, arguing they were made without genuine intent and excluded key political parties representing Kirkuk’s population. According to the party, these arrangements have contributed directly to the current tensions in the city.

In 2024, a political agreement reached at Baghdad's Rasheed Hotel between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Arab blocs, and the Babylon Movement resulted in the election of PUK's Rebwar Taha as governor, after securing nine votes from the 16 council members.

In this arrangement, the PUK held five seats, alongside three Arab members and one Christian representative.

Reaffirming its historical role, the KDP said it has made “significant sacrifices” for Kirkuk and its people, adding that its policies and actions have consistently aimed to promote their dignity and prosperity.

The party concluded by pledging support for decisions and recommendations reached collectively by political representatives of all communities in Kirkuk.