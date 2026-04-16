Kurdistan Region President, U.S. Envoy to Syria Discuss Regional Developments

The meeting focused on relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the United States, alongside the latest developments in Syria, particularly the situation of Kurds in the country.

22 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Tom Barrack, the Special Envoy of Donald Trump for Syrian Affairs and the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to a statement from Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The meeting focused on relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and the United States, alongside the latest developments in Syria, particularly the situation of Kurds in the country. Both sides also exchanged views on broader Middle East developments and the impact of ongoing conflicts on regional security.

Discussions highlighted the repercussions of war on Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with both parties stressing the importance of coordination and continued cooperation to promote peace and maintain stability.

Additional issues of mutual interest were also addressed during the talks.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum is an annual high-level gathering of global leaders, diplomats, and academics hosted by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This year’s edition, held from April 17 to April 19, is taking place under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”