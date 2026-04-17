Trump Says Iran Agreed to Halt Funding It's Proxies and Transfer Uranium

President Donald Trump said Iran agreed to stop supporting armed groups and work with the US to remove enriched uranium, while Washington continues sanctions on Iran-linked militias in Iraq.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sweeping claim from Washington on Friday, signaled a potential turning point in US-Iran negotiations, as US President Donald Trump said Tehran has agreed to halt financial and military support to armed groups and cooperate in transferring its enriched uranium stockpile.

In a phone interview with CBS News, Trump stated that Iran has “agreed to everything,” describing ongoing negotiations as nearing a comprehensive understanding between the two sides.

He said Iran would work jointly with the United States to remove its enriched uranium, stressing that the process would not involve US ground troops.

“No. No troops,” Trump said. “We’ll go down and get it with them, and then we’ll take it. We’ll be getting it together because by that time, we’ll have an agreement and there’s no need for fighting when there’s an agreement. Nice right? That’s better. We would have done it the other way if we had to.”

He added that the material would ultimately be transferred to the United States.

“Our people, together with the Iranians, are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States,” he said.

End to support for armed groups

The president also stated that Iran has agreed to stop backing proxy armed groups, specifically naming Hezbollah and Hamas.

Trump indicated that talks are continuing, with meetings scheduled over the weekend, adding that the United States would maintain its blockade until an agreement is finalized.

Although reports suggested the possibility of releasing $20 billion in frozen Iranian assets in exchange for Tehran’s nuclear stockpile, Trump dismissed the claim.

“No, we are not paying 10 cents,” he said.

The remarks come as the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on seven commanders of Iraqi armed groups as part of what it described as “Economic Fury” operations.

According to a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the individuals were involved in planning, directing, and carrying out attacks against US personnel, facilities, and interests in Iraq.

The Treasury emphasized that these groups have also targeted innocent civilians across Iraq and used the country’s resources to finance their activities.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “We will not allow Iranian-backed militias in Iraq to threaten American lives or our interests. Anyone who supports the violent activities of these groups will be held accountable.”

The measures include freezing all assets belonging to the designated individuals within the United States and imposing additional penalties on any international financial institutions that engage with them.

As negotiations continue and pressure intensifies through sanctions, Trump’s claims point to a possible shift in Iran’s regional posture, though the outcome of the talks remains dependent on final agreements yet to be reached.