Iran’s Qalibaf Accuses Trump Of ‘Seven Lies’ Amid Rising Tensions

Iran’s parliament speaker accused Trump of making false claims and warned the Strait of Hormuz could be restricted if US blockades continue, amid rising tensions and fragile negotiations.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - On Saturday, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, accusing him of making “seven false claims” within a single hour, as tensions escalate alongside ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Qalibaf said Trump’s statements reflect what he described as a pattern of misinformation, stressing that such an approach would not yield results either in conflict or diplomacy.

“The Americans have neither won wars through ‘lies’ nor will they achieve any results in negotiations in this way,” he said.

His remarks come as both sides continue to exchange strong rhetoric amid uncertain diplomatic progress.

Warning over Strait of Hormuz

Addressing regional developments, Qalibaf issued a firm warning regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz, linking its status to ongoing US pressure.

“With the continuation of blockades, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open to ships,” he said.

He added that maritime traffic would be limited to “designated routes” and would require “official permission from Iran.”

Qalibaf emphasized that any final decision on opening or closing the waterway would be made through actions on the ground, not through statements on social media.

Media battle and public awareness

In another part of his remarks, Qalibaf highlighted what he described as a broader media dimension of the conflict.

“Engineering public opinion is an important part of the war,” he said, adding that the Iranian people “will not be deceived by such tactics.”

He urged citizens to rely solely on official statements from Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson for accurate information regarding the negotiations.

Qalibaf’s comments follow recent remarks by Trump, who warned that the United States could resume bombing Iran if no agreement is reached by the end of the current ceasefire.

“If we don’t have a deal by Wednesday, maybe I won’t extend it… and unfortunately we’ll have to start dropping bombs again,” Trump said.

The US president has maintained that negotiations are progressing and reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains the central objective.

However, both sides continue to signal deep disagreements, with Iranian officials indicating that significant differences remain unresolved, particularly regarding the broader conflict and nuclear-related issues.

As political rhetoric intensifies and deadlines approach, the future of negotiations remains uncertain, with the risk of escalation still looming over the region.