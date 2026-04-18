UK Urges Full Resumption of Hormuz Shipping as Iran Declares Strait Open

The UK urged the full restoration of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran stated that the waterway is open during the ceasefire, highlighting conflicting signals over maritime access

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - The United Kingdom called for the full restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Iran announced that the waterway is open to commercial traffic during the ongoing ceasefire.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Saturday that normal maritime operations had not yet resumed despite the truce in the Iran war.

“We are at a critical diplomatic moment with a ceasefire now in place ... but we don't yet have normal passage through the strait,” Cooper told Reuters on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Antalya.

She emphasized that the ceasefire must evolve into a lasting peace, adding that restoring full shipping activity through the strategic waterway is urgent for the global economy.

Meanwhile, Iran signaled a different position. In a post on X, Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire period.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by the Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araghchi wrote.

The statement explicitly linked the reopening of the strait to the ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the interconnected nature of ongoing regional developments.

The differing assessments underscore uncertainty over conditions in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes, as diplomatic efforts continue to stabilize the region.