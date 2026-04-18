KDP Faction Rejects Federal Mandatory Military Service Bill Ahead of Parliamentary Discussion

In Baghdad, a push to revive the military draft is being framed as a sovereign necessity. But in Erbil, the KDP has already rendered its verdict on the federal bill: it will not be implemented in the Kurdistan Region, setting the stage for a constitutional showdown over military authority.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) faction in the Iraqi Council of Representatives announced on Saturday its formal rejection of a proposed mandatory military service bill, asserting that the legislation will not be implemented within the Kurdistan Region even if passed by federal lawmakers.

The announcement comes as the Iraqi parliament’s media office finalized the agenda for Sunday, which places the first reading of the "National Service Law" at the center of a four-day legislative marathon.

Zirek Zebari, a member of the Iraqi Council of Representatives from the KDP faction, told Kurdistan24 that the party stands firmly against the initiative, signaling a significant institutional rift between Erbil’s representatives and federal proponents of centralized military expansion.

The reintroduction of conscription, a 66-clause draft law prepared by the Security and Defense Committee, represents a pivotal attempt by federal authorities in Baghdad to project sovereign institutional power and consolidate a national security identity.

For the Kurdistan Region, however, the bill is viewed as a challenge to the existing security architecture and the autonomous status of the Peshmerga forces.

The KDP’s preemptive rejection underscores a fundamental disagreement over the reach of federal defense policy, suggesting that any attempt to enforce a national draft will encounter severe jurisdictional and constitutional hurdles in the country’s northern governorates.

Legislative Expansion and Federal Projection

The bill is the centerpiece of a broader legislative push by the parliament’s leadership.

Last Wednesday, Speaker of the Parliament Haibat al-Halbousi met directly with the Iraqi Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Defense to synchronize political and military support for the draft.

Halbousi has categorized the return of mandatory service as a "strategic imperative," arguing that a disciplined human resource base is necessary to organize the state’s defense capabilities and strengthen the army’s professional standing.

The Security and Defense Committee’s draft law aims to replace the current all-volunteer model with a system that obligates citizens to perform military service for a designated period. Proponents argue that conscription would foster national unity and provide a structured career path for Iraqi youth, particularly as the state seeks to modernize its conventional forces.

However, the KDP faction’s opposition is rooted in both policy and jurisdictional concerns. "Even if this bill is approved, it will not be implemented in the Kurdistan Region," Zebari stated, highlighting a de facto reality where federal military mandates often stop at the regional border.

Institutional and Historical Context

Mandatory conscription has a fraught history in Iraq.

It was systematically dismantled in 2003 by Order Number 2, issued by Paul Bremer, the head of the Coalition Provisional Authority.

Bremer’s decision to dissolve the Iraqi army and end the draft was intended to de-Baathify the state’s security apparatus, but it left a vacuum that has been filled by a mix of volunteer regular forces, federal police, and various paramilitary groups.

Previous attempts to revive the draft, most notably in 2021, collapsed under the weight of political fragmentation and concerns over the massive budgetary requirements of housing, training, and paying hundreds of thousands of new recruits.

Critics of the bill often point to the "ghost soldier" phenomenon and systemic corruption within the Ministry of Defense as primary obstacles to a functional conscription system.

In the Kurdistan Region, the legal framework is further complicated by the constitutional status of the Peshmerga. Under the Iraqi Constitution, the Kurdistan Region is permitted its own "guards of the region," and the Peshmerga have operated independently of the federal Ministry of Defense since 2003, though they are technically part of the Iraqi defense system.

A federal law mandating service in the national army would directly compete with the Peshmerga’s recruitment and jurisdictional authority.

Stakeholder Positions

The move to reinstate the draft is largely driven by a Sunni-Shiite coalition within the Security and Defense Committee, supported by Speaker Halbousi’s Progress Party (Taqaddum). These actors view a robust, centralized army as the primary vehicle for asserting Iraqi sovereignty against both internal insurgencies and external regional pressures.

Conversely, the KDP’s stance reflects a broader concern among Kurdistani parties that centralization of the military could be used as a political tool against the Region's autonomy. By declaring the bill "unimplementable," the KDP is asserting that defense is a shared responsibility that requires the consent of regional governments, rather than a unilateral federal prerogative.

Independent observers and some opposition figures in Baghdad have also raised questions regarding the financial feasibility of the law.

Iraq’s federal budget is already heavily strained by a massive public sector payroll, and the addition of a conscripted force would require billions of dollars in initial investment—funds that many argue would be better spent on military technology and professionalized special forces.

Analysis of Power Dynamics

The current push for the National Service Law serves as a barometer for the shifting power balance in Baghdad.

By prioritizing a bill that emphasizes federal authority over the individual citizen, the central government is attempting to move beyond the post-2003 era of fragmented security. However, the KDP's immediate and total rejection demonstrates that the "consensus" model of Iraqi governance remains the ultimate arbiter of legislative success.

Without the cooperation of the Kurdistan Region, the law risks becoming a symbolic gesture of federal intent rather than a functional piece of national policy, further highlighting the enduring friction between centralist ambitions and regional constitutional rights.

Next Steps and Institutional Uncertainty

The first reading of the bill is scheduled for Sunday's parliamentary session. This stage is primarily procedural, allowing lawmakers to review the 66 clauses and begin the debate. However, the KDP’s public stance suggests that the bill will face significant resistance during the second reading and the final vote.

It remains unclear whether other Kurdish factions or certain Shiite and Sunni blocs will join the KDP in opposition or if a compromise—such as a regional opt-out clause—will be proposed.

As the session approaches, the primary uncertainty lies in whether federal proponents will push for a majority vote that ignores regional dissent, potentially precipitating a new constitutional crisis between Erbil and Baghdad.

5 Things to Know

1- Legislative Timing: The Iraqi Council of Representatives has scheduled the first reading of the "National Service Law" for Sunday, April 19, 2026, as part of a four-day session.

2- KDP Rejection: The KDP faction, represented by MP Zirek Zebari, has officially rejected the bill, stating it will not be implemented in the Kurdistan Region regardless of the parliamentary outcome in Baghdad.

3- Bill Scope: The draft law, prepared by the Security and Defense Committee, contains 66 clauses and aims to reinstate mandatory military service for the first time since 2003.

4- Strategic Intent: Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi and federal defense officials frame the bill as a "strategic imperative" to professionalize the army and project sovereign federal authority.

5- Historical Precedent: Mandatory conscription was abolished by U.S. administrator Paul Bremer in 2003. A 2021 attempt to revive the draft failed due to a lack of political consensus and financial concerns.