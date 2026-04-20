Macron Urges De-escalation Over Strait of Hormuz, Clarifies UN Peacekeeper Attack in Lebanon

“It is likely that, following the American decision to maintain a targeted blockade on Hormuz... the Iranian authorities changed their initial position,” Macron said, adding, “This is a mistake on both sides.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for renewed diplomatic efforts to ease tensions in the Gulf, describing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a “mutual mistake,” while also providing clarity on the killing of a French UN peacekeeper in Lebanon.

Speaking to reporters in Gdańsk, Macron struck a measured tone on two sensitive international developments, emphasizing accountability and the need for de-escalation.

Addressing the situation in the Gulf, Macron suggested that recent developments stem from actions taken by both the United States and Iran, urging a return to dialogue.

“It is likely that, following the American decision to maintain a targeted blockade on Hormuz... the Iranian authorities changed their initial position,” Macron said, adding, “This is a mistake on both sides.”

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy corridor, and any disruption to shipping through the passage raises concerns about international trade and oil markets. Macron’s remarks signal a push for shared responsibility and a diplomatic off-ramp amid heightened tensions.

Turning to developments in Lebanon, Macron confirmed that the attack that killed a French soldier serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission was carried out by Hezbollah.

“It was Hezbollah, in fact, that targeted our soldiers,” Macron stated.

However, he clarified that the peacekeepers were not attacked because of their nationality. “They didn’t target them because they were French. They targeted them because they were on a mission to stand alongside the civilian population,” he added.

The statement underscores France’s continued commitment to international peacekeeping efforts, while framing the incident within the broader risks faced by UN personnel operating in conflict zones.

Macron’s comments highlight a dual approach—calling for de-escalation in the Gulf while maintaining clarity and accountability in Lebanon. His characterization of the Hormuz situation as a shared misstep suggests an effort to reduce tensions through balanced diplomacy, while his remarks on the Lebanon attack reaffirm support for UN missions and civilian protection.

The developments come amid ongoing regional instability, with international actors closely watching both the Gulf situation and security conditions in Lebanon.