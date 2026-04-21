Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire Deadline, Maintains Naval Blockade as Talks Hang in Balance

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he would “extend the Ceasefire” until Iran presents a proposal to end the conflict, adding that he had “directed our Military to continue the Blockade.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for negotiations, while ordering the continuation of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he would “extend the Ceasefire” until Iran presents a proposal to end the conflict, adding that he had “directed our Military to continue the Blockade.”

The decision comes as a 14-day truce between the United States and Iran was set to expire early Wednesday, according to Iranian state media, raising uncertainty over the future of diplomatic efforts.

Iranian state television reported that the ceasefire, which took effect on April 8, would end at 3:30 a.m. Tehran time (0000 GMT Tuesday), in line with its original start time. However, Trump had previously suggested the agreement would expire later on Wednesday evening Washington time, highlighting differing timelines.

Pakistan, which has been mediating between the two sides, also provided a slightly different schedule. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the truce would expire at 4:50 a.m. Pakistan Standard Time (2350 GMT Tuesday), underscoring discrepancies over the exact deadline.

The extension announced by Trump offers a temporary reprieve, but the continued blockade and lack of clarity over negotiations have fueled concerns that tensions could escalate if diplomacy fails to yield a breakthrough.